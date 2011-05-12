NEW DELHI: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani Thursday said Pakistan had lost the trust of the US and other nations fighting terrorism after Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in its territory May 2.

In the latest post on his blog, Advani said the presence of Osama in the Abbottabad military town of Pakistan was sure to be viewed by Washington not just as a slip up but as an act of calculated duplicity and betrayal.

"Americans cannot trust it. Nor can other nations which are part of the global alliance fighting terrorism. Ironically, even Al Qaeda and its cohorts would be in a quandary to evaluate how much faith they can really place in Pakistan," he said.

Advani pointed out that former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf had said if he was the army chief, he perhaps would have apologised to people on behalf of intelligence agencies.

He said former US ambassador in India Robert Blackwill has said the trust between Pakistan and the US has been broken.

Advani also said at the root of the situation lay Pakistan's obsession to capture Kashmir.

Advani said Osama could not have been in this hideout without the knowledge and approval of both the Pakistani Army Chief General A.P. Kayani as well as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) boss Shuja Pasha. He said if Osama had been in the Abbotabad mansion since 2005, then the decision must have been taken by Musharraf.

"The presumption also is that those who decided to lodge bin Laden at this cantonment town of Abbotabad must have taken into account the wanted terrorist's health requirements. Doctors of a military hospital alone would be the best guarantee for a patient about whom more important than even expert health-care would be preserving secrecy about the identity of the patient," Advani wrote.

He said, "Leon Panetta, the head of the CIA, has told Time magazine that the intelligence was not shared with Pakistan because they were scared lest the Pakistanis would tip off Osama bin Laden. In other words, Americans did not trust Pakistan."