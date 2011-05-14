KOLKATA: After its landslide victory which toppled the 34-year-old Left Front government, the Trinamool Congress Legislature Party will meet here on Sunday during which Mamata Banerjee is set to elect its new leader.

"The meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress will be held here on Sunday to elect the leader, party general secretary Mukul Roy said on Saturday.

Party insiders said that the meeting will elect Mamata Banerjee as its leader. The party won 184 of the 294 seats and its ally Congress 42.

Mamata, the Railway Minister, who spearheaded the alliance's resounding victory, met West Bengal Governor M K Narayan on Friday after the alliance secured a three fourths majority.

Asked who would take over as Railway Minister after she takes charge as Chief Minister, Mamata said since the TMC had only one cabinet berth, she though that the party would be allowed to retain the portfolio.

Mamata will have to be elected within six months to become a member of the House.