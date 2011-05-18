NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed a petition seeking its intervention in deciding the maximum limit for expenses in marriage functions.

"I am of the considered opinion that this court cannot venture into the issue and hence the petition stands dismissed," a division bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sunil Kumar saying unnecessary large amounts of money was being wasted by affluent people on marriage functions.

The intervention of the court was required to put a maximum limit on the expenses in such functions.

This is not the job of the court, the bench said while dismissing the petition.