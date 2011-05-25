Home Nation

Elite unit in IT department to track black money

Published: 25th May 2011 02:41 AM

NEW DELHI: After facing much political heat over the black money issue, the UPA government has set up a special probe agency to track financial crimes like terror funding and money laundering, and to trail black money.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Directorate of Criminal Investigation in his inaugural speech at the two-day annual conference of I-T chief commissioners and director generals.

“Looking into the challenges posed by the generation of illegal income through various anti-national activities, the government has approved setting up a Directorate of Criminal Investigation in the income tax department,” he said.

“It will locate crimes or criminals by tracing the movement of money before, during and after a crime. It will also strengthen the ongoing efforts of the department in dealing with issues of black money,” he explained.

The directorate would comprise experts in financial and forensic investigations. It is expecte to be notified this month.

The directorate’s creation is part of the Vision 2020 document, released in January, which mandates the I-T department to prepare a strategy to identify reasons behind tax evasions, and to keep tabs on money laundering, narcotics and terror activities.

