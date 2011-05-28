PORT BLAIR: Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bhopinder Singh on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 53-year-old man, who accidentally fell into a portion of an uncovered drain during a heavy downpour in Port Blair on May 25.

This was the second such incident in the same location of Port Blair city. Earlier, a school student had fallen into the uncovered drain and died some 10 years ago. According to reports, the deceased, A Nageshwar Rao, was a resident of Middle Point area of Port Blair city. The tragic incident occurred when Nageshwar Rao was walking along the main road of Port Blair's Light House Junction, on May 25.

According to an official release, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into this incident. The inquiry is to be done within a month's time.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor of A N Islands sanctioned `i lakh from the Lt Governor's Relief Fund as exgratia to be paid to the next of the kin of the deceased.