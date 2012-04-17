NEW DELHI: In a snub of sorts to the Centre, three prominent Chief Ministers belonging to the Opposition held a parallel meeting on a day when the Prime Minister convened a meeting of chief ministers on internal security — seemingly to mount more pressure on the UPA government on issues like the NCTC.

Gujarat CM and BJP’s Narendra Modi and Odisha CM and BJD’s Naveen Patnaik met TN CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, separately, at new Tamil Nadu Bhawan here to discuss issues “of mutual concern”.

While none of them spoke on record on what transpired in the meetings, issues like the NCTC, federalism and Presidential elections are learnt to have been discussed there. To keep alive the new front, another meeting is being planned on May 4, on the eve of the CMs’ meet on NCTC, said sources. For the BJP, the meeting is significant, as the party has been trying to widen the ambit of its NDA on the eve of the presidential polls.