NEW DELHI: The Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II Government at the Centre, which has been dogged by legislative and policy paralysis owing to coalition dystrophy, now has to contend with the brutally frank confessions of its Chief Economic Adviser,Kaushik Basu. And the economic whiz’s candid confession that no big ticket reform could be expected in the country before 2014 has turned out be an open acknowledgment of the administration’s lame duck status.

Basu’s address to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has, expectedly kicked up a political firestorm back home. The Opposition BJP, almost immediately, latched on to what it called “an open admission of paralysis in decision making,” by a member of the Centre’s policy think-tank.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister, Yashwant Sihna, was at its acerbic best, saying that “the government (was) on ventilator”. According to him, Basu “has merely stated the truth when he admitted that we cannot expect any movement on the economic front until the next (general) elections get over in 2014.”

In a bid to limit the damage arising out of the remarks, the Finance Ministry (MoF)issued statements to counter Basu’s claim. As though this was not enough, Deputy Chief of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia came out saying that he did not subscribe to Basu’s views. “I do not agree with Basu’s view,” he said.

Although the ruling combine would not say so in explicit terms, the fact of the matter was that Basu committed political heresy when he said that the India growth story would resume only after 2015--when a new government assumed power at the Centre to push through key reforms. In other words, Basu hardly made an attempt to conceal the fact that the current government is, and will remain, in limbo.

And Basu’s statements were all the more embarrassing to the government since he had been accompanying Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to the World Bank-IMF annual spring meeting in Washington. The unmistakable irony in this was that the Finance Minister’s delegation was expected to woo global investors back to India in order to spur the economic growth.

Reacting to Basu’s blunt speak, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni denied what was apparently so very obvious.“No, I do not think Basu has at all talked about any policy paralysis, he may only have had in the back of his mind what happened in the last two Parliament sessions.”

And Soni hit out at the Opposition for scuttling key Bills. She failed to mention the confrontationist approach adopted by the Congress’ inflexible ally and Trianmool chief Mamata Banerjee, which greatly contributed to the UPA’s misfortunes.

As is its wont lately, the Congress had a interesting take on the whole issue. It not only distanced itself from Basu’s remark, but said it did not believe in the economic reforms of the 90s.