Scam: SP government set to reverse BSP decision

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to undo what his predecessor Mayawati had done to nail down the president of the Samajwadi Party, Mulyam Singh Yadav, in the cases of corruption.

The second meeting of the cabinet ministers of the Samajwadi Party government on Friday is all set to reverse the decision of the BSP government against the ‘guilty’ police officers for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of 18,000 police constables during the Mulayam Singh Yadav tenure.

The BSP government had smelled the scandal in the mass recruitment of the police constables and had set up a committee, headed by senior IPS officer Shailjakant Mishra, to probe into the selection. Mishra found gross irregularities in the recruitment process and on the basis of the committee’s recommendations the Mayawati government had dismissed the services of 18,000 constables.

The BSP government fixed 25 IPS officers and 105 PPS officers, who were holding different positions in the Police Recruitment Boards, for their involvement in the scandal.