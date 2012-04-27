Home Nation

Scam: SP government set to reverse BSP decision

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to undo what his predecessor Mayawati had done to nail down the president of the Samajwadi Party, Mulyam Singh Yadav, in the cas

Published: 27th April 2012 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to undo what his predecessor Mayawati had done to nail down the president of the Samajwadi Party, Mulyam Singh Yadav, in the cases of corruption.

The second meeting of the cabinet ministers of the Samajwadi Party government on Friday is all set to reverse the decision of the BSP government against the ‘guilty’ police officers for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of 18,000 police constables during the Mulayam Singh Yadav tenure.

The BSP government had smelled the scandal in the mass recruitment of the police constables and had set up a committee, headed by senior IPS officer Shailjakant Mishra, to probe into the selection. Mishra found gross irregularities in the recruitment process and on the basis of the committee’s recommendations the Mayawati government had dismissed the services of 18,000 constables.

The BSP government fixed 25 IPS officers and 105 PPS officers, who were holding different positions in the Police Recruitment Boards, for their involvement in the scandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp