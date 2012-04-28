NEW DELHI: Adding muscle to its stealth capabilities, the Indian Navy on Friday commissioned Russian-built stealth frigate INS Teg with an ability to dodge enemy’s radars, and penetrate deeper and strike harder with lethal array of weapons.

The much-delayed frigate, first in the series of three, was commissioned at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, and handed over to an Indian crew that will bring it to the Indian shores by June end.

The warships are the advanced version of the ‘Talwar’-class guided-missile frigates already in the Navy. True to its name, INS Teg, which literally means a short, single-edged curved sword, is a fast, stealthy and formidable weapon platform.

According to the Navy officials, “Teg incorporates innovative stealth technologies to reduce its radar cross-section, infrared and magnetic signatures as well as radiated underwater noise.”

The warship is capable of engaging the enemy’s aircraft, warships and submarines with equal potency.

The 125 m and 4,000 tonne frigate features BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a surface-to-air missile system, 100 mm medium-range gun, close-in weapon system, Torpedo tubes and anti-submarine rockets. An anti-submarine or airborne early warning helicopter can operate from the warship. The ship is powered by an advanced gas turbine propulsion plant with state-of-the-art controls to attain speed in excess of 30 knots.

“The best feature of the warship is that it has been equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence, damage control and fire fighting that can be operated centrally from sheltered posts to minimise casualties and achieve rapid restoration of combat effectiveness,” said Navy spokesperson Commander PVS Satish.

The warship is commanded by Captain Rakesh Kumar Dahiya and is manned by a crew of about 250, including 25 officers.

It is interesting to note that the individual crew members speak 15 different languages as their ‘mother tongue’ and follow six different religious faiths. The other two ships of the Teg class – Tarkash and Trikand – are likely to be delivered by September this year and mid-2013, respectively.