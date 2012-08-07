Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna seeking information on the situation in the state following flash floods and assured all help from the central government.



Gandhi expressed concern over the effected families, and said she would talk to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for providing relief package.



"It is a human tragedy. I am worried about the families who have lost their close ones, have been injured and their homes have been damaged," Gandhi said.



"I hope the state government is working speedily to deal provide relief and deal with this problem. I have talked to the prime minister about this and we will try to provide central assistance as soon as possible," she said.



She also asked the chief minister to keep her updated about the progress on the relief work.