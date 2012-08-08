Babus to get crash course in effective governance

Finally, the UPA government has acknowledged that it was suffering from policy paralysis.

To take the bureaucrats out of this contagious administrative disease, the government has planned a five-day training programme to bring back governance to shape.

Titled ‘21st century public policy making: challenges of government of India’, the programme on the very first day will look into ‘Policy challenges before India - beyond policy paralysis’.

This will be the first official admission of the jargon widely used by media to describe the slow decision making in power corridor.

The title itself suggests that the government has finally admitted the lacunae in the system and is willing to be more truthful and ready to clean up the house. Babus during the training will dissect the ‘growth story and present crisis’ in the governance.

The department of personnel and training, which is sponsoring the training programme, has asked various departments to nominate eligible officers.

“Keeping in view the rich content of the proposed programme as well as the profile of the speakers, it is requested that eligible officers may be nominated to this programme,” a DoPT letter dated July 31 said.