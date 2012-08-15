A policeman was shot at and injured by a criminal he was chasing in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday, police said.



According to police, a man was found walking on a road in Nadaulia village in the district, 274 km from here, waving a sword. Alarmed that he might be a criminal up to some mischief, policemen Sohanpal and Sandeep Kumar chased him.



The assailant Nanhe, sensing that he was cornered, opened fire from a home-made revolver on the policemen, injuring Sohanpal.



The assailant was overpowered by Sandeep and has been arrested, police said.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budayun M.S. Manjil Soni told IANS that Sohanpal has been admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand but is out of danger.