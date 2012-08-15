Curfew in Rajasthan village as soccer game turns violent

PTI By

Curfew was Wednesday imposed in a village under Sirohi district of Rajasthan after six persons were injured in a clash over a trivial issue that appeared to take a communal turn, police said.



Trouble broke out after a football match in Krishnganj village of Anadara town when local youths fought and soon the atmosphere got communally surcharged, they said.



"Curfew was imposed in view of escalating tension in the area in the evening," a police control room spokesman said.



He said as the situation became tense the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC to restore law and order.



But as tension mounted, they decided to clamp curfew to bring the situation under control, he said.



IG, Jodhpur Range, DC Jain said the clash broke out between two groups of youngsters during a football match.



"Some local elements tried to give the clash a communal colour. Efforts are being made to control the situation," he said.



Additional DG Law and order Navdeep Singh said reinforcements have been rushed to the trouble-torn area amid reports of someone opening fire in the air and some others moving around carrying lethal weapons, he said.



Additional SP Sirohi, Shyam Singh said all the six injured have been hospitalised.