The official website of the TMC was hacked on Tuesday by Anonymous, a hacker entity.

The hackers posted a speech by TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee where she called herself a Maoist. “I am a Maoist at heart and always have been...I also apologize to the people whom I have hurt, the artist who tried to speak the truth, the writers who saw the right thing and every person who has tried to tell me I was going in the wrong direction. I am at your feet asking you to forgive me for the misguided acts I have done in life...I promise to make up for this by drawing my own cartoons and writing my own blog about what an idiot I have been,” said the post.

The website has since been restored. This comes days after Didi branded a farmer as a Maoist and subsequently had him arrested for questioning her at a rally in West Midnapore.