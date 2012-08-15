A road blockade by Congress at Bandal in Hooghly district in protest against the murder of a local leader turned violent today leading to injury of nine persons including four policemen.

Superintendent of Police Tanmoy Roychowdhury said Dilip Paswan (55) was shot dead near Bandal Locoshed last night by three men who came with their faces covered in a motorbike.

In protest against the killing, Congress workers put up a blockade at Delhi Road at 7 am today.

When a police team went there, the protesters started pelting stones to them injuring four policemen and set fire to a police jeep, Roychowdhury said.

The police used batons to disperse the mob that also left five persons injured, he said.

The SP said efforts were on to arrest the killers of Paswan and the situation is now under control.