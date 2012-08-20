Home Nation

Canadian warship to visit Kochi Tuesday

By PTI

On its way to take part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, Canadian warship HMCS Regina will visit Kochi in Kerala Tuesday where its crew will hold exchanges with the Indian Navy.

"Both Canada and India recognise the need for greater maritime security in the Arabian Sea region. We appreciate the cooperation of the Indian Navy in promoting security in the region," HMCS Regina's commanding officer Commander Jason Boyd said.

A Canadian Embassy release said here,

"HMCS Regina is currently on its way to the Arabian Sea region where she will conduct maritime security operations as part of Operation Artemis, Canada's contribution to Combined Task Force 150."

The CTF 150 is the Nato-lead anti-piracy operation to check the menace in the region.

"Regina's deployment demonstrates the commitment of Canada to international maritime security. Our sailors have done excellent work promoting peace and security in the region?s waters," Canada's High Commissioner in India Stewart Beck said.

During its visit to Kochi, Canadian Navy personnel will meet with their counterparts in the Indian Navy for an enriching cultural exchange, the release said.

Commenting on the visit, Boyd said, "We are very much looking forward to our visit to India and our upcoming operation in the Arabian Sea region."

HMCS Regina is a Halifax Class frigate with a crew of 250 personnel, including an embarked CH-124 Sea King Helicopter detachment.

Upon her arrival in the Arabian Sea, HMCS Regina will replace her sister ship, HMCS Charlottetown, which will begin the transit home after an eight month international deployment to both the Mediterranean and Arabian Seas.

