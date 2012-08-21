Home Nation

17 injured in Kolkata amusement park accident

At least 17 people, mostly school children, were injured when the connecting rope of a \"swirl ride\" snapped in a amusement park at Salt Lake township of Kolkata Tuesday, police said.

Published: 21st August 2012

By IANS

At least 17 people, mostly school children, were injured when the connecting rope of a "swirl ride" snapped in a amusement park at Salt Lake township of Kolkata Tuesday, police said.

"Some 17 people, including several school children, were injured when a swirl ride in Nicco Park collapsed. The injured have been shifted to hospitals," said Bidhannagar (North 24-Parganas) Commissioner of Police Rajib Kumar.

While the families of the victims pointed fingers at poor maintenance, the park officials said the accident happened due to overcrowding.

"The ride has a capacity of just two, but many children in spite of our warnings went up the ride, which caused it to cave in," an official of the park said.

The victims' families also accused the park officials of not doing enough to rescue the injured.

"The locals informed police who immediately came to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to hospitals. The park officials did nothing to help them," said a man who came to the park with his son.

Of the 17 injured, the condition of six is said to be serious.

"The condition of six, who have multiple fractures, is critical and they have been shifted to a government hospital," said Krishna Pradhan of Kolkata Heart Clinic and Research Hospital.

