Most of the terror outfits in the country are receiving funds through a combination of hawala, money transfer schemes and fake Indian currency notes.

“Central intelligence and investigation agencies are continuously updating the understanding of the financial structures of terror outfits including sources of funding all over the country,” said Minister of State for Home Affairs Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing eight cases related to terror financing in the country.

“The central intelligence and security agencies work in close cooperation with their counterparts in the states to counter terror financing and keep constant watch on suspicious channels of funding,” he said.

The NIA is examining hawala transfer to terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e- Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen from Pakistan and Gulf countries. According to the NIA, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) is one of the most active terrorist outfits in J&K with strong bases in Pulwama, Kupwara, Sopore, Budgam, Doda, Baramula, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The HM is being regularly and systematically funded from across the border for the purpose of promoting terrorist activities in India.

“The funding from across the border is being routed through the frontal organisation of the HM Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trusts (JKART),” NIA FIR stated.