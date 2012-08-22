Home Nation

Samajwadi Party files complaint against Raj Thackeray

Published: 22nd August 2012 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2012 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Raj-Thackray-PTI-L
By IANS

The Samajwadi Party Wednesday filed a police complaint here against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his allegedly derogatory remarks against state party chief Abu Asim Azmi.

The party also dared Thackeray to prove his allegations, made during a rally at Azad Maidan here Tuesday, that there were lakhs of Bangladeshis living in Azmi's Bhiwandi constituency in the adjoining Thane district.

The police complaint against Thackeray was given by the Samajwadi Party youth wing chief Syed Zakirhussain Chand to Azad Maidan police for using allegedly derogatory language against Azmi.

Addressing reporters, Azmi said: "I shall give him (Thackeray) two crore rupees if he shows even one lakh Bangladeshis or Pakistanis living in Bhiwandi."

He even displayed an account-payee cheque of Rs.2 crore drawn in favour of Thackeray on Citizen Credit Co-Operative Bank Ltd, jointly signed by him and another signatory.

Azmi dared Thackeray to prove his charges or quit politics. "I shall quit politics if he can prove his charge. If not, then he must quit."

He said that police should take action against the MNS for taking out the Tuesday procession from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan though it had not been permitted.

Referring to Thackeray displaying at Tuesday's rally a purported Bangladeshi passport which was found from Azad Maidan after the Aug 11 Muslim groups' procession, and then throwing it away, Azmi demanded an inquiry into the matter.

"Throwing away the passport is a serious offence and must be probed," Azmi urged.

He congratulated Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik and his team for exercising restraint during the Aug 11 procession by Muslim groups against Assam riots, which turned violent and left two dead.

Azmi claimed that the Aug 11 incident was the handiwork of the drugs mafia and that the other culprits involved in it had joined the procession much later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp