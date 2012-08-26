Home Nation

Uphill task ahead for government to pass pending bills

Published: 26th August 2012 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2012 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Around 90 Bills are on hold owing to the standoff between the Centre and Opposition over the CAG report on coal allocation. No legislative business has been transacted.

Also, there is a re-emergence of the economic reform scuttle involving Mamata Banerjee. The moment West Bengal Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh needs her backing, she called her shot -- no Pension Reform Bill, no Insurance Bill, no land acquisition, no FDI in either retail or aviation.

The UPA had high hopes of pushing through its educational, social and economic reform agenda: the National Accreditation Regulatory Authority for Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2010, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2011, National Highways Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2011, The Prevention of Bribery of Foreign Public Officials and Officials of Public International Organisations Bill, 2011; the Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill, 2010 and the Whistleblowers’ Protection Bill, 2011.

But none of them are likely to be passed in the current session.

In the remaining 10 sittings, there are two Fridays, which are allotted to the Private Members Bill, then Parliament will be on holiday on Onam on August 29. That leaves only seven days, in which it would be a herculean task to get even one-tenth of the listed pending bills passed.

More than 90 Bills are pending. Yet the Centre got rather ambitious and listed around a  dozen bills for consideration and passing in Parliament.

These are, no doubt, important Bills including the one to strengthen the regulatory powers of the Reserve Bank of India and address capital raising capacity of banks. The Centre wanted to pass the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2011.

The Whistle Blowers’ Protection Bill is still pending in the Rajya Sabha. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, aimed at establishing a fund to pay compensation to the kin of persons who were killed or sustained grievous injury in hit-and-run motor accidents, is still pending in the Parliament since 2007.

The Centre wanted the Parliament to also pass the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2012 to replace the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister

Ghulam Nabi Azad is desperately trying to  convince MPs not to allow the ordinance to lapse. But there is little chance that Monday will be a functioning day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp