On the eve of his departure to Iran, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has stressed the growing importance of non-aligned movement in meeting contemporary geo-political and economic challenges, especially to democratise global institutions.

“At the Summit, I will emphasise that those original wellspring of our Movement continues to remain relevant, especially in a world where the global economy is in crisis and the geo-political landscape continues to be transformed in uncertain and unpredictable ways,” Manmohan said.

India is one of the founding members of the NAM, which was formed when Cold War was at its peak, and has, since the end of the USSR, faced persistent questions about its relevance.

He said that there was sentiment that “outdated structures of global governance” have not been able to keep pace with the contemporary political and economic challenges.

“Many of the challenges, such as the worsening situation in Syria, a persistent global economic slowdown, and other new and emerging threats, require credible transnational action,” he added. The 120-member group should be able to give “strong political impetus” to the ongoing efforts to reform and democratise global governance structures critical to tackle these challenges effectively, Prime Minister said.

“It is important that our Movement catalyses opportunities for mutual benefit. India will continue with its contributions to these endeavours of South-South cooperation,” he said.