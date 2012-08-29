Home Nation

Tighten nuke mishap liability provisions: Parliamentary panel

Published: 29th August 2012 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2012 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Spelling trouble for the Centre’s all too liberal policy on nuclear plants, a Parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the government to scrap rules that dilute the provisions of the stringent supplier liability in the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act that deals with an atomic power plant operator’s right to seek compensation from the supplier of equipment in the case of an accident.

The panel on Subordinate Legislation, headed by CPM member P Karunakaran, which submitted its report to Parliament said that the current version of the CNLD would help the foreign suppliers as it diluted the stringent liability provisions of the law by imposing limitations in terms of the duration and the amount on the operator’s right to recourse.

According to the committee, it is of the “firm view” that Rule 24 has “inserted limitations” that are not “mandated” by the CLND Act 2010. It has also pulled up the Department on Atomic Energy (DAE) for the 13-month delay in framing the rules of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act. The panel maintained that this would water down the “stringent liability” provided in the Act.

And Rule 24(2) imposes restrictions in terms of time period during which the liability is applicable -- five years or the product liability period which ever is longer. The DAE had contended that the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) gave licenses for products for a limited period after which the same has to be renewed to ensure the healthy condition of the plant.

It was in August 2010 that the government approved the Civil Liability for Damages Act which aims to provide prompt payment to the victims of any nuclear accident that takes place within the country.

The Act was considered a new benchmark in the nuclear liability principle by allowing the ‘right to recourse’ of the operator against the supplier in Section 17. This means that if a nuclear accident occurs due to the fault of the supplier or an employee, they can be held liable for it. But the foreign suppliers and their governments, including France, have been arguing that with stringent supplier liability clause, Indian law is inconsistent with the international nuclear liability regime and had been persuading the Government to relax the rules. Responding to the protests from the nuclear suppliers, the Government of India had  incorporated certain rules, subordinate to the act.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation had trawled through the rules framed by the executive, which has come to be known as “delegated legislation” to various acts passed by Parliament.

 

Though the recommendations of the Legislation Committee are not binding on the Centre, it will be difficult for the government to ignore it totally as both the Left parties and the BJP have already expressed their reservations on the issue. The CPM had earlier moved amendments to the rules arguing that a member has every right to move amendments to the rules if it is against “the content of an Act passed in Parliament”.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp