Tighten nuke mishap liability provisions: Parliamentary panel

Spelling trouble for the Centre’s all too liberal policy on nuclear plants, a Parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the government to scrap rules that dilute the provisions of the stringent supplier liability in the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act that deals with an atomic power plant operator’s right to seek compensation from the supplier of equipment in the case of an accident.

The panel on Subordinate Legislation, headed by CPM member P Karunakaran, which submitted its report to Parliament said that the current version of the CNLD would help the foreign suppliers as it diluted the stringent liability provisions of the law by imposing limitations in terms of the duration and the amount on the operator’s right to recourse.

According to the committee, it is of the “firm view” that Rule 24 has “inserted limitations” that are not “mandated” by the CLND Act 2010. It has also pulled up the Department on Atomic Energy (DAE) for the 13-month delay in framing the rules of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act. The panel maintained that this would water down the “stringent liability” provided in the Act.

And Rule 24(2) imposes restrictions in terms of time period during which the liability is applicable -- five years or the product liability period which ever is longer. The DAE had contended that the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) gave licenses for products for a limited period after which the same has to be renewed to ensure the healthy condition of the plant.

It was in August 2010 that the government approved the Civil Liability for Damages Act which aims to provide prompt payment to the victims of any nuclear accident that takes place within the country.

The Act was considered a new benchmark in the nuclear liability principle by allowing the ‘right to recourse’ of the operator against the supplier in Section 17. This means that if a nuclear accident occurs due to the fault of the supplier or an employee, they can be held liable for it. But the foreign suppliers and their governments, including France, have been arguing that with stringent supplier liability clause, Indian law is inconsistent with the international nuclear liability regime and had been persuading the Government to relax the rules. Responding to the protests from the nuclear suppliers, the Government of India had incorporated certain rules, subordinate to the act.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation had trawled through the rules framed by the executive, which has come to be known as “delegated legislation” to various acts passed by Parliament.

Though the recommendations of the Legislation Committee are not binding on the Centre, it will be difficult for the government to ignore it totally as both the Left parties and the BJP have already expressed their reservations on the issue. The CPM had earlier moved amendments to the rules arguing that a member has every right to move amendments to the rules if it is against “the content of an Act passed in Parliament”.