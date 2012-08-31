Aruna’s custody extended

Express News Service By

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda’s employee Aruna Chaddha, accused in the Geetika Sharma suicide case, till September 11.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Devender Kumar Jangala remanded Chaddha in 12-day judicial custody after police told the court that investigation was still going on. She was produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial custody.

Forty-year-old Chaddha was interrogated in police custody for eight days. Arrested on August 8, police said that it was Chaddha who drafted e-mails to Geetika intimating her about extradition proceedings against her in Dubai. Her name was also mentioned in Geetika’s suicide note.

Twenty-three-year-old Geetika Sharma was found hanging in her Ashok Vihar house in north Delhi on August 4, morning. She earlier worked in Kanda’s now-defunct MDLR Airlines.

According to her family members, the former flight attendant in the Minister’s owned MDLA Airlines had joined Emirates Airways after the airlines went defunct.