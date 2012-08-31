Home Nation

Aruna’s custody extended

Published: 31st August 2012 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2012 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda’s employee Aruna Chaddha, accused in the Geetika Sharma suicide case, till September 11.

   Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Devender Kumar Jangala remanded Chaddha in 12-day judicial custody after police told the court that investigation was still going on. She was produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial custody.

   Forty-year-old Chaddha was interrogated in police custody for eight days. Arrested on August 8, police said that it was Chaddha who drafted e-mails to Geetika intimating her about extradition proceedings against her in Dubai. Her name was also mentioned in Geetika’s suicide note.

   Twenty-three-year-old Geetika Sharma was found hanging in her Ashok Vihar house in north Delhi on August 4, morning. She earlier worked in Kanda’s now-defunct MDLR Airlines.

   According to her family members, the former flight attendant in the Minister’s owned MDLA Airlines had joined Emirates Airways after the airlines went defunct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp