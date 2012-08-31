The Select Committee on the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill is all set to seek extension till the beginning of the winter session of Parliament to submit its report.

The Select Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Congress member Satyavrat Chaturvedi met on Thursday and decided to seek more time for the report. Sources said that Ram Gopal Yadav and Shadilal Batra would move the motion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, “that the time appointed for presentation of the report of the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha on the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill, 2011, be extended up to the last day of the first week of the winter session, 2012 of the Rajya Sabha.” The term of the Select Committee will end on September 3.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill, 2011, which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, was referred to the Select committee of the Rajya Sabha in May this year as consensus eluded on its various provisions.

Sources said that members of the Select Committee wanted more time to look into the large number of amendments to the Bill suggested by members in the Rajya Sabha.