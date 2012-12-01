Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj today said that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi is fit to become the prime minister of the country.



"Narendra Modi is capable of becoming the prime minister of the country... he is fit for it," Swaraj told reporters at the airport, responding to a query.



Swaraj arrived here for campaigning and will be addressing two rallies of which one will be in Vadodara while another at Dabhoi town.



"BJP will make a hat-trick by winning the Gujarat assembly elections for the third time in a row," Swaraj said.



She also said that "Congress will be defeated in the parliamentary election scheduled to be held in 2014".