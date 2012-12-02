A Delhi court Sunday extended for three more days the police custody of Sukhdev Singh Namdhari, booked for the murder of Hardeep Singh, brother of slain liquor baron Ponty Chadha.

Namdhari, a witness to the Nov 17 shootout at a farmhouse in south Delhi in which both the brothers were killed, has been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder) for Hardeep's killing.

Magistrate Sunil Beniwal extended Namdhari's police custody till Dec 5 after police sought it to recover the vehicles used on the day of the incident and to trace other accused.

Namdhari was sacked as chairman of the Uttarakhand Minorities Commission after the Chadha brothers' killings. He was arrested from his farmhouse in Uttarakhand Nov 23.

According to police, Namdhari killed Hardeep Nov 17 in the shootout at south Delhi's Chhattarpur farmhouse No.42, and the pistol used for killing has been seized.