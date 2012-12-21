Putting the ball back in the Centre’s court, the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted permission to two Italian marines detained here in connection with the Enrica Lexie case to go home for two weeks for the Christmas holiday season.

However, the Centre must approve that the undertaking given by the Italian Ambassador and Consul-General was sufficient guarantee to ensure their visit to their country. The High Court also directed Massimiliano Latorre and Salvator Girone to furnish Rs 6 crore if they leave the country.

Issuing the order, Justice P Bhavadasan made it clear that if the Centre declined permission for the marines’ trip, they should surrender their passports before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kollam.

“It will be extremely difficult to hold that the solemn undertaking so given is not trustworthy and credible,” the court said. But it is for the Union of India to consider the acceptability and reliability of the undertaking, it added.

Disposing of the marines’ petition seeking modification of their bail conditions, the High Court directed that their passports be released for travel documents for exit and re-entry, only upon filing of an unconditional undertaking that the duo would return to India and surrender their passports at 3 pm on January 10, 2013.