NEWDELHI: The CBI is keeping its fingers crossed over the Union Home Minister P Chidambaram’s fate in the 2G case, with the Special Judge O P Saini set to announce his decision on the Janata Party Chief Subramanium Swamy’s private complaint to make him a co-accused along with ousted Telecom Minister A Raja.

According to the CBI sources, senior officials were tensed over the outcome of Saturday’s verdict, as any adverse order would alter the entire course of the investigation in the case. Presently the entire 2G case had been built on the assumption that it was A Raja, who was the chief mastermind of the scam, executed in collusion with bureaucrats and corporates. Moreover, the agency’s credibility in investigating the mother of all scams, was at stake. Earlier, during the hearing of the same case in the Supreme Court, the agency while stoutly defending its investigation had said the evidence adduced by Swamy did not make out a case for examining Chidambaram’s role in the case, as the Finance Minister in the UPA-I government.

Until now, the CBI has not been part of the court proceedings involving the complainant in the case, Subramanium Swamy. In the case of the private complaint, the court made an independent analysis of the evidence submitted by the complainant, to decide on whether it merited a probe.