NEW DELHI: A report of the Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Wednesday revealed that Rohit Shekhar, who claims to be the biological son of veteran Congress leader N.D. Tiwari, was not fathered by the man whom his mother married.

Shekhar, his mother Ujjawala Sharma and her legal husband B.P. Sharma's DNA report was placed before Justice Reva Khetrapal in a sealed cover.

The DNA report said that B.P. Sharma is not the biological father of 31-year-old Shekhar whose DNA profile matched with his mother Ujjawala Sharma.

The court had asked Shekhar, his parents and Tiwari to undergo DNA test. Tiwari did not give blood samples for the test.

The test was ordered in the paternity suit filed by Shekhar against the Congress leader claiming that Tiwari was his biological father.

Justice Khetrapal asked Tiwari's counsel to file his response by March 30 to the contempt plea of Shekhar for "deliberate disobedience" of its earlier order asking him to provide his blood sample for DNA to decide the paternity suit.

Tiwari had June 1 last year refused to give his blood sample for DNA test, saying he could not be forced to do so.

Shekhar alleged that he was born out of Tiwari's relationship with his mother.