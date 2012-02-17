NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is now forming a three-member panel to review the findings of the Justice Dharmadikari Committee that was set up in 2011 to suggest solutions for Air India’s merger issues and bring about an effective integration plan for the two erstwhile airlines.

The new panel will give its review report by March.

The new committee has also been asked to give the schedule of implementation of the recommendations made in the Dharmadhikari report. The new committee will have Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Prashant Sukul, A K Sinha, Joint Secretary with Department of Public Enterprises and R P Singh, Director (HR) at IFFCO as an outside expert.

The new committee is expected to explore the

viability of the recommendations, keeping in mind the employee’s interests, the functional viability of the Company, the financial implications and other practical aspects, including an implementation schedule.