‘Ministers will speak according to EC guideline’

NEW DELHI: All ministers will speak according to the Election Commission guidelines, Law Minister Salman Khurshid said after the poll panel gave notice to Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma for promising sub-quota for Muslims if his party was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Salman Khurshid, who has been censured by the commission for a similar promise, told a news channel: "The Election Commission has given guidelines. I think all ministers will see the guidelines and then speak accordingly."

However, Khurshid added: "It is possible more clarification may be needed on the guidelines."

"There are many points, which point applies to whom, will be clear only after reading the whole order," he said.

The law minister said, "Policy wise, it is clear that whatever is in party manifesto can be repeated".

"You can't say anything more or less than manifesto. You can't make announcement for the first time on something during election," said Khurshid.

The poll panel has asked Verma to explain by Monday why action should not be taken against him for "deliberately and wilfully" speaking about quota for Muslims.