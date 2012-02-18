Home Nation

‘Ministers will speak according to EC guideline’

Khurshid’s statement came after EC’s notice to Verma for promising sub-quota for Muslims if his party was voted in UP.

Published: 18th February 2012 05:26 PM

NEW DELHI: All ministers will speak according to the Election Commission guidelines, Law Minister Salman Khurshid said after the poll panel gave notice to Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma for promising sub-quota for Muslims if his party was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Salman Khurshid, who has been censured by the commission for a similar promise, told a news channel: &quot;The Election Commission has given guidelines. I think all ministers will see the guidelines and then speak accordingly.&quot;

However, Khurshid added: &quot;It is possible more clarification may be needed on the guidelines.&quot;

&quot;There are many points, which point applies to whom, will be clear only after reading the whole order,&quot; he said.

The law minister said, &quot;Policy wise, it is clear that whatever is in party manifesto can be repeated&quot;.

&quot;You can't say anything more or less than manifesto. You can't make announcement for the first time on something during election,&quot; said Khurshid.

The poll panel has asked Verma to explain by Monday why action should not be taken against him for &quot;deliberately and wilfully&quot; speaking about quota for Muslims.

