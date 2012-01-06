NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to place before it the report of the Prime Minister-appointed expert committee on the feasibility of constructing a shipping channel through Dhanushkodi instead of the controversy ridden Sethusamudram Shipping Channel Project (SSCP) through the Ramar Sethu.

The committee is headed by noted environmentalist R K Pachauri. A Bench comprising Justice H L Dattu and Justice C K Prasad directed the Centre to supply a copy of this report to all the parties that are for and against the building of a sea route around the country’s southern peninsula.

The six-member panel was constituted in July 2008. The idea was to find a solution to the controversy over the `2,240 crore SSCP.

SSCP intends to link Palk bay and Gulf of Mannar between India and Sri Lanka by creating a shipping channel through the shallow sea and a chain of islands known as Ram Sethu.

The project took off in the year 2005 but was later met with stiff opposition following a decision to dredge the Ram Sethu, which is revered by all Hindus who believe that it had been constructed by Lord Ram to cross to Sri Lanka.

A number of petitions were filed seeking the transfer of the case from the Madras High Court to the apex court objecting to the project on environmental concerns.

On April 21, 2010, the apex court had put a virtual stop on the project, pointing out that it would await a full and comprehensive environmental impact analysis on the feasibility for an alternative route for the channel.

The Bench adjourned the matter to March 23 for considering the report.