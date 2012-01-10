NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's directive to cover up statues installed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati seems to have expensive ramifications.

The state exchequer will have to shell out Rs 1 crore to cover the statues of the BSP supremo and her party symbol elephant in Lucknow. The decision was taken at a late-night meeting held in Lucknow on Monday.

And keeping in sync with Mayawati's penchant for pink, the statues will be wrapped in pink plastic, without causing much damage.

The UP administration has already started covering the the statues in the run up to the Assembly polls.

The EC will continue its drive to cover her statues on Tuesday as well. The exercise has to be finished by January 11.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, though, has called the move biased and anti-Dalit.