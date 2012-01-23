NEW DELHI: With his petition on the age row expected to come up before the Supreme Court soon, Army Chief V K Singh today refused to make any comment on it.

"That particular issue is sub judice, so I can not say anything about it," General Singh told reporters in reply to a question on the settlement of his age row with the government.

Gen Singh in an unprecedented step by any serving Army Chief has filed a petition before the apex court seeking a direction to the government that his date of birth be treated as May 10, 1951 and not May 10, 1950.

He says his date of birth is May 10, 1951 as per his matriculation certificate, but the Defence Ministry recently rejected his contention, arguing that his date of birth entered in some Army records was May 10,1950.

As per the government decision, he will retire on May 31 this year but if his contention is upheld, he will get 10 more months till March 2013.

In his petition, the Army Chief has contended that he was treated by the government in a manner which reflects total lack of procedure and principles of natural justice in deciding his age.