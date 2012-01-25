NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested IIM Lucknow student Rahul Verma, who has been charged with the murder of fashion designer Adesh Vajpayee.

Rahul was produced in court on Wednesday and has been sent to a three-day custody.

Rahul has been charged with the murder of his friend Adesh Vajpayee. The incident occurred in 2010 in IIT Kanpur. Rahul was a student of IIT Kanpur then.

The CBI managed to solve the case by DNA examination. Adesh's body had been buried.

Sources in the CBI said that Rahul's activity was found to be suspicious around the time Vajpayee was murdered. Sources say the CBI has evidence to suggest Rahul's presence around the site where Vajpayee's skeletal remains were found. Rahul may be one of the conspirators, sources said.