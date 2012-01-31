BHUBANESWAR: With the panchayat polls just round the corner, the war of words between the Congress and the ruling BJD has grown shrill. And there seems to be no end to the accusations and recriminations, as each side charges the other with violating the model code of conduct.

But the BJD on Monday received a major shot in the arm, with the State Election Commission (SEC) giving a clean chit to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had been accused of violating the model code.

The Congress had gone full throttle over a meeting at Tangi in Khurda district, where Naveen shared the dais with a party candidate. And the Election Commission decision was taken on the basis of the Khurda Collector’s report.

Meanwhile,the EC has decided to ask the BJD to specify its objection to the alleged ‘illegality’ of the Congress manifesto.