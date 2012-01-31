Home Nation

Sheila Dikshit praises Modi, retracts

Sheila Dikshit said that development was taking place in Gujarat under the leadership of the BJP leader.

NEW DELHI:&nbsp; Linking poll wins in states to good governance and development, Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit Tuesday named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as an example but later clarified that she never meant to praise him.

&quot;All areas have developed. Yes Gujarat too has developed and that is the reason why he (Modi) has been elected twice. In Assam too, development has helped,&quot; Dikshit said in response to a question by a reporter at the release of the Congress party's manifesto in the Taj city.

She also said that Uttar Pradesh had not developed and therefore it was necessary to bring Congress to power.

Within an hour of her remark, her office in Delhi issue a clarification.

&quot;It is clarified that while replying to a question about her returning to power twice in Delhi, Diskhit stated that the governments which have been concentrating on fine tuning governanace and have provided stability have been returned to the power in the country. This happened in Delhi, Assam and somewhat in Gujarat,&quot; said the statement from Dikshit's office.

&quot;It is further clarified that she did not praise any chief minister while answering questions posed by the media persons. She said development was the chief issue these days,&quot; she said.

&quot;Being a staunch nationalist patriot and secular, how can she praise Gujarat chief minister who has been accused in communal riot in Godhra where large number of innocent people lost their lives,&quot; the statement added.

Dikshit also said it was Congress leader Indira Gandhi initiated the green revolution that made India self-sufficient in foodgrain production.

Sumit Bhibhav, Uttar Pradesh election candidate of the Congress from Agra, denied Dikshit made any such observation. &quot;She has been misunderstood,&quot; he said.

Last week, Congress leader Raj Babbar too was asked the same question. He said that he did not favour Gujarat-type development and would oppose any &quot;Gujarat-type developmental initiative&quot; in Uttar Pradesh.

