LK Advani defends Gujarat CM Narendra Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani Sunday came out in defence of Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been "systematically and viciously maligned".

In his blog published Sunday, Advani said: "I have often felt that in Indian political history, no political leader has been as systematically and viciously maligned as Narendra Modi.

Advani referred to media reports based on a book of memoirs written by former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

"I was surprised to find reports supposed to be based on the book about Gujarat in which (then prime minister Atal Bihar) Vajpayeeji was being found fault with for trying to protect the Narendra Modi government," the BJP veteran said.

"Modi and his government enthusiastically cooperated with Kalam. Yet no newsman thought it worthwhile to report these complimentary observations of his!"