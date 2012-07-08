The Opposition-backed P A Sangma and his camp upped the ante on presidential election on Saturday, and claimed that UPA nominee Pranab Mukherjee “was still holding two more offices of profit - as vice-president of Birbhum Institute of Engineering and Technology and chairman of Rabindra Bharti Society which forms the Rabindra Bharti University”.

A delegation representing Sangma on Saturday met Chief Election Commissioner V S Sampath and Election Commissioner H S Brahma and sought the Election Commission’s intervention “for a fresh probe into the Opposition’s objections against the candidature of Mukherjee”.

The delegation, comprising BJP leader and Sangma’s counsel Satya Pal Jain, hiselection agent Bhartruhari Mahtab and Janata Party president Subramanian Swamy raised the issue of Mukherjee’s signature on his letter of resignation from the Indian Statistical Institute and its acceptance.

“Here the issue is of fraud. Let the EC decide on whether there is a fraud in the nomination process. Let the EC take the final decision,” Team Sangma said. Jain said “they have made three submissions before the EC and sought its intervention”. “The first issue we raised was that the Returning Officer didn’t give his findings.”