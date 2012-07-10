Poverty alleviation in Bihar gets a boost

Home Nation

The $100 million additional credit towards the ongoing Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project will help consolidate and expand the Jeevika project to cover all the blocks in the existing six districts of the State.

This will also provide a comprehensive district-wise model for poverty alleviation in Bihar, which has 89 per cent of its population living in rural areas.

The additional financing will directly benefit about 1.5 million households

And it will help scale up activities by converging with various ongoing schemes and programmes of the Centre and the Bihar government in the areas of health, nutrition, social protection, rural employment, and agriculture.

The project will be financed by a credit from the

International Development Association (IDA) - the World Bank’s concessionary lending arm - that provides interest-free loans with 25 years to maturity and a grace period of five years.

World Bank Country Director for India Roberto Zagha said effective targeting of the poor, especially the most vulnerable groups, has been a major focus of the ongoing project.

 He said this additional financing will not only help expand the social mobilisation strategy to newer blocks, but will also deepen the social inclusion impact in the existing ones.

So far, the project has mobilised 515,000 poor women into 46,000 self-help groups and 3,500 village organisations.

Of these, more than 90 per cent belong to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward castes.

These community organisations are managed by nearly 30,000 trained grassroots women leaders and 8,000 para-professionals, resource persons and functionaries trained in institutional capacity building, and bookkeeping

The resource persons provide linkage with commercial banks and livelihood support services.

Going forward, the focus will be on consolidating and increasing investments in different sectors such as agriculture and dairy.

These self-help groups have so far cumulatively saved over $5.5 million, and accessed $22 million credit from commercial banks..

