The Constitutional Court of Portugal has turned down India’s appeal against the cancelled extradition of underworld don Abu Salem, stating that the country does not have any legitimacy to make such a plea.

Abu Salem alias Abdul Qayoom Ansari, accused in several criminal cases including that of 1993 Bombay blasts, was extradited in 2005 from Portugal where he was arrested in 2002.

After Salem’s extradition, a Mumbai trial court framed fresh charges against him, which Salem challenged alleging that some of them were not in accordance with his extradition conditions.

Courts in India rejected his contention and held that the charges were framed by the trial court keeping in view provisions of the Indian Extradition Act, which permit framing of charges for “lesser offences”. The Supreme Court of India also dismissed Salem’s appeal and held that framing of charges by the trial court was in accordance with law, as they pertained to smaller sentences compared to the offences for which his extradition was granted.

Salem filed a petition in the High Court of Lisbon alleging that he had been charged for offences in India for which his extradition was not permitted. The High Court allowed his petition and ruled that extradition conditions had been violated.

The public prosecutor in the case filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court of Justice but it was not accepted. Following this, the Union of India filed the appeal, which the Supreme Court rejected on the grounds that it had no legitimacy to do so. Now, the country’s Constitutional court has upheld that ruling.