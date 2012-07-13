On being asked what were the reasons due to which Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party were opposed to the current draft of the much-awaited Forward Contract Regulation Act (Amendment) (FCRA) Bill that aims at giving more powers to commodity markets regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC), a TMC leader said, “What does forward trading mean? It means hoarding. This Bill will lead to hoarding of rice, wheat, pulses. The common people are already suffering under price rise, and we cannot allow this.’’

It became quite apparent that the Union Cabinet was in the dark about what exactly transpired between the PM and Railway Minister Mukul Roy. In fact, after the Cabinet meeting, one of the Congress Ministers claimed that the Trinamool chief “had written to the Prime Minister at the last minute expressing reservations over the Bill” and it led to the deferring of its consideration.

But, sources close to Roy contradicted this by saying: “It was telephone talk, no letter writing.’’

A senior Trinamool leader told Express, “We have conveyed our party’s views to the Prime Minister directly. We have not stalled the Bill, but have asked for further deliberations.’’

Not giving up hope, Food Minister K V Thomas said the Bill would be taken up later. He underlined that all consultations have been done and most of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee have been accepted.

But according to the Food Ministry, the Bill is essential for the development of the commodities futures market as it aimed at strengthening the FMC by providing it financial autonomy, facilitate the entry of institutional investors and introduce new products for trading.

Contrary to Trinamool’s perception, the standing committee had suggested allowing financial institutions, banks, mutual funds and insurance companies to participate in forward market to ensure better price discovery and lower volatility.