Though India and Russia are yet to finalise negotiations for two additional plants at Koodankulam, both countries signed a protocol on Tuesday for a $3.4 billion credit financing the proposed additional nuclear reactors.

The discussion on the new bilateral agreement to cover the construction of units 3 and 4 at the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) came up during talks between External Affairs Minister S M Krishna and visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two leaders agreed that negotiations for the two units should be completed at the earliest. “After the first two units (1,000 MW each) of the project in Koodankulam, techo-commercial negotiations are underway for the third and fourth units, which are expected to be inked shortly,” the sources said.

Russia has been insisting that the terms for the two units should be based on the earlier conditions for units 1 and 2. This would effectively mean that the new civil nuclear liability laws will not apply to the plants.

At the same time in Moscow, Russia and India signed a protocol which will cover financing for 85 per cent of the value of works, supplies and services provided by the Russian organisation for the construction of units 3 and 4, amounting to Russian export credit of $3.4 billion.

An additional $800 million state credit will also be extended to cover 85 per cent of the cost of nuclear fuel and control assemblies, as per a press statement released by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

To sum it up, out of a total cost of Rs 32,000 crore for the project, Rs 17,000 crore would be met through the Russian state credit.

The protocol was signed by Department of Atomic Energy special secretary A P Joshi and Russian Deputy Finance Minister S A Storchak. According to the DAE, the construction of the first and second units of the 1,000 MW plants are nearing completion. “Unit 1 is expected to be commissioned shortly and the second unit after a gap of seven months,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)