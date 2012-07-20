The ballot has been cast and fate of UPA candidate Pranab Mukherjee and Opposition-backed P A Sangma sealed, as lawmakers on Thursday voted to elect the country’s next President.

Though the counting of votes will take place on Sunday, it is clear that Mukherjee will win with a massive 7,35,000 of the 10,97,000 votes from among 4,896 electors - 776 MPs and 4,120 Assembly members.

Mukherjee, with tilak on his forehead, looked confident as he voted in Parliament. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the time Mukherjee voted.

The other candidate, Sangma also voted in the morning.

In Parliament House, where room number 63 on the first floor was the designated polling centre, 683 of the 699 MPs cast their ballots, while another eight members of legislative Assemblies, who were permitted to vote here, too participated in the voting.

“This accounts for 96.06 percent voting in Parliament House,” Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General V K Agnihotri said.

“Of the 4,112 MLAs and 77 MPs, 2,997 MLAs and 40 MPs in 22 states cast their ballots. That makes it 72 percent voting,” Agnihotri said.