Pranab's son wants to contest from Jangipur LS seat

By PTI

Congress MLA Abhijit Mukherjee, son of President-elect Pranab Mukherjee, today expressed his desire to contest from Jangipur lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district which was represented by his father.

"Abhijit Mukherjee has expressed a desire that he wants to contest from Jangipur. I told him he is most welcome," Congress MP and Murshidabad district Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said.

The MP said he was not authorised to take the decision as to who would contest from Jangipur, but if he contests from there, it would be an added advantage.

"The date for bye-election from Jangipur has not been announced, but if he (Abhijit) contests from there, it will be an added advantage for us because Pranab Mukherjee has done a lot of development work for the constituency. We will win this seat if Abhijit contests," Chowdhury said.

Abhijit Mukherjee is now an MLA from Nalhati consitituency in Birbhum district.

