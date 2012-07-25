Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare sounded bugle for his third round of agitation for a stronger Lokpal Bill here on Tuesday. Giving a four-day ultimatum to the UPA Government, Hazare said on the fifth day he would sit on an indefinite fast to take the matter to finish.

Flanked by his key supporters - Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Bedi, Prashant Bhushan and Shanti Bhushan - Hazare outlined other demands related to tainted Cabinet ministers in the Union Government. Ahead of the announced fast of Team Anna, the UPA government hurriedly issued a list of measures taken by them to counter corruption.

In response to Team Anna’s allegations of inaction on the issue of corruption, the UPA Government said: “The requests for sanction of prosecution are to be decided by the competent authority within a period of three months,” the Prime Minister Office said in a statement. The PMO also said that under the anti-corruption initiatives it has also accepted the recommendation of the GoM to put in place regulatory parameters for exercise of discretionary powers by ministers and to place them in public domain.

Meanwhile, Hazare told mediapersons here: “We have no hope from the government. Yet I am giving it four days time. On the 29th (of July) I will sit on an indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar.”

From Wednesday his associates Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai will sit on fast. Hazare’s new-found ally -- yoga guru Baba Ramdev -- will, however, not be present on the first day of the agitation.

“He will join us after two days,” Hazare added. He said he had been advised by doctors to avoid fasting owing to fluctuating blood pressure.

Three Demands

Outlining the three demands of Team Anna, Kejriwal said: “Our first demand is that a special investigation team comprising honest, retired high court and Supreme Court judges shall be formed to probe charges against the Cabinet ministers. Secondly, CBI cases against all political parties’ president shall be transferred to the SIT as the governments use the CBI to armtwist these leaders to toe their line in Parliament.”

“The third demand is the purification of Parliament. Cases against 162 and 39 MPs shall be fast-tracked and judgment should come within six months,” he said.