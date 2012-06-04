A ‘Team Anna volunteer’ on Sunday attempted self-immolation here at the fast site of Anna Hazare and Yoga Guru Ramdev, alleging that he was mistreated by prominent members of the India Against Corruption.

The volunteer was wearing team Anna shirt and ‘I am Anna’ cap. The incident, the police officials said, took place at around 12.15 pm at the Jantar Mantar. The man was carrying a megaphone and started speaking over it when an aide of Ramdev was speaking on the issue of black money. While, speaking on the megaphone, the man wanted to be heard by both Hazare and Ramdev, but was stopped by Ramdev’s volunteers.

“While he was being pacified, he alleged that he was mistreated by team Anna member Arvind Kejriwal. He then pulled out a bottle of kerosene and poured it on himself. While he took a lighter to set himself on fire, the volunteers and some mediapersons snatched the lighter from him,” said the police officials.

Meanwhile, some members of the India Against Corruption said the man was heard saying that he would commit suicide at home if he was not heard by Hazare and Ramdev or allowed to commit suicide at the Jantar Mantar.