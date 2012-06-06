Madhuri Gupta spying case: In-camera trial begins

PTI By

A Delhi court today commenced trial in a spying case in which suspended Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta is accused of supplying classified information to an ISI agent during her posting in Islamabad.

The trial of Gupta, who is charged under the Official Secrets Act, began in-camera before additional sessions judge Pawan Kumar Jain, who recorded the testimony of two senior bureaucrats in the Ministry of External Affairs as prosecution witnesses.

At the outset, the judge asked all but Gupta, her counsel and the public prosecutor, to leave the court room.

A special secretary and a joint secretary in MEA recorded their statements today.

Gupta, 55, was posted as Second Secretary (Press and Information) in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and was arrested on April 22, 2010, by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for leaking India's classified and defence-related information to ISI.

On January 7, she was charged under Section 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act for the lighter offences entailing maximum three years jail term, for allegedly supplying the country's information (not related to work of defence) to an ISI agent during her Islamabad posting.

While framing the charges, the court held the information leaked by Gupta did not fall under the category of work of defence, as opposed to the prosecution's case.

She was also charged with the breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and various other provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

Under Section 3 of the Act, passing information relating to defence carries a maximum jail term of 14 years while leaking information, not related to defence, carries a jail term of three years.

Gupta was granted bail on January 10 after having spent over 21 months in jail.

According to the charge sheet filed in July 2010, Gupta was involved in a relationship with Jamshed whom she planned to marry. She used to communicate with Jamshed who had a code name Jim.

The diplomat was using a computer installed at her residence in Islamabad and a Blackberry phone to be in touch with the two Pakistani spies, it said.

She had also visited Jammu and Kashmir in March 2010 on the instructions of Rana to allegedly procure the Annual Plan Report of the state. Rana also wanted information on the proposed 310 MW hydro-electric power project to be set up in the state by 2020, it said.