Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has indicated a cabinet reshuffle but declined any comment on its timing, or who will replace Pranab Mukherjee as finance minister.



"I think that's a legitimate expectation," he told the accompanying media delegation to the G20 and Rio+20 summits to Mexico and Brazil, on his way back to New Delhi Saturday when asked he wished to reshuffle his cabinet.



"You will get to know about it when it takes place," he added, when also queried if more parties were set to formally join the United Progressive Alliance in the near future.



The prime minister said he has been thinking about who will take over the finance portfolio from Mukherjee, now that he is expected to shift from the North Block to Rashtrapati Bhavan.



"I have been churning it in my mind," the prime minister said.



"Quite honestly I have a number of issues which I have to resolve. It will not be proper for me to announce while I am outside the country. When the decision is taken, you will get to know about it."

Trinamool 'still' part of coalition: PM

Despite sharp differences over the choice of candidate for president, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Saturday said that the Trinamool Congress "still" remained an ally.



Speaking to reporters on his way back from the G20 and Rio+20 summits in Mexico and Brazil, the prime minister said had spoken to all political parties to support Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee as next president.



"As far as the Trinamol Congress is concerned, Trinamol Congress is still part of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance)," the prime minister said about the ally, which had proposed its own candidate.



"I have still not given up hope that Trinamol Congress will also find its way to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee," the prime minister added.