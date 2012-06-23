Carrying forward the modernisation process of the Armed Forces, the Defence Ministry on Friday cleared acquisition projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, including Quick Reaction Surface-to-air Missiles (QRSAMs) for the “obsolete” air defence of the Indian Army.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) presided by Defence Minister A K Antony gave its nod for the procurement of eight regiments of QRSAM systems to replace the ageing Russian Kevadrat missile systems. According to sources, the missile systems are likely to cost around Rs 12,000 crore.

“The Indian Army will now float tender to procure the QRSAMs. Bharat Dynamics Ltd will manufacture the guns within the country under licence from the original equipment manufacturer,” the sources added. The three regiments will be inducted in the ongoing 12th Plan whereas the five remaining units will be inducted during the next plan period.

The obsoleteness of the air defence of the Indian Army came to fore after a confidential letter written by former Army Chief General V K Singh to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaked out to the media.

The letter had contended that 97 per cent of its air defence meant to protect important Army installations was obsolete and was in dire need of an overhaul.

In a boost to the IAF transport fleet, the DAC approved purchase of 14 Dornier aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics at the cost of around Rs 1,000 crore. This would take IAF’s Dornier fleet strength to 41. AFNET, a successful communication network project of the IAF, got an additional budget of Rs 7,000 crore for making it a pan-country network.

Besides, the Navy and Coast Guard got a go-ahead signal to procure 30mm surface guns for their warships. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Defence M M Pallam Raju, Defence Secretary Shashikant Sharma, Navy Chief Admiral Nirmal Verma, Army Chief General Bikram Singh and Air Force Chief Admiral N A K Browne.